Tamil Nadu Weather: IMD Forecasts Moderate Rain for Chennai, Other Districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted light to moderate rainfall across several parts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, and Karaikal due to a low-pressure system in the Southeast Bay of Bengal, which intensified into a depression on December 12. Specific districts like Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, and Chennai are expected to see light rain, while areas like Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, and Coimbatore may experience moderate showers. The IMD also issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, and nearby districts in Karnataka.

Authorities have issued a flood warning in Chennai after 1,000 cusecs of water were released from the Chembarambakkam reservoir, which is near full capacity. This precaution follows heavy rainfall in Kanchipuram district, where 14 cm of rain fell in the Chembarambakkam area, increasing inflows to 6,500 cusecs. Low-lying areas along the Adyar River are at risk of flooding. Meanwhile, fishermen have been advised to avoid the coastal areas around Sri Lanka, the Gulf of Mannar, the Bay of Bengal, and Kerala from December 12 to 16 due to hazardous weather conditions.

In Bengaluru, heavy rains on Thursday caused traffic disruptions and waterlogging, with further downpours expected on Friday. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for December 13, predicting temperatures between 18°C and 25°C. The city’s humidity reached 86%, and the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 76, indicating moderate air quality. The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) attributed the rain and thunderstorms in southern districts to the depression over the Bay of Bengal.