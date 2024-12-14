African Swine Fever in Kerala’s Kottayam: Pig Meat Sales Banned

African Swine Fever (ASF) has been confirmed in pig farms located in Koottickal and Vazhoor grama panchayats of Kerala’s Kottayam district. In response, the district administration has designated a 1 km radius around the affected farms as “affected areas” and a 10 km radius as “areas under surveillance,” impacting multiple panchayats. The health department has imposed a ban on the sale, distribution, and consumption of pig meat in these regions to contain the spread.

To curb the outbreak, pigs within the affected farms and the 1 km radius will be culled in accordance with central government guidelines. Authorities have assured the public that ASF poses no risk to humans. The measures aim to prevent further spread and protect the livestock industry in the district.