BJP Leader LK Advani Hospitalized Due to Health Issues

Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani, aged 97, was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Delhi after his health took a downturn late last night. Advani, who celebrated his 97th birthday earlier this month, has faced recurring health issues in recent months. Since July, he has been hospitalized four times, receiving treatment at both AIIMS and Apollo Hospital. His current care is being overseen by Dr. Vinit Suri, a senior consultant in neurology, and his condition is reported to be stable.

Born in Karachi on November 8, 1927, Advani began his political journey by joining the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in 1942. He played a pivotal role in shaping the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and served as its longest-tenured National President. During the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Advani held key positions, including Home Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, from 1999 to 2004.

In recognition of his contributions to Indian politics, President Droupadi Murmu honored Advani with the Bharat Ratna, the country’s highest civilian award, in March this year. Despite his health challenges, Advani continues to be revered as one of the principal architects of the BJP’s growth and influence.