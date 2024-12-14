IIT report exposes major flaws in Kerala’s Panayampadam road after fatal accident

An IIT report has exposed critical flaws in the construction of the Panayampadam stretch on the Palakkad-Kozhikode National Highway, where a recent accident claimed the lives of four students. The report highlights that both the Stop Sight Distance (SSD) and Overtaking Sight Distance (OSD) are severely inadequate, making the road unsafe and accident-prone. Additionally, it identifies poor skid resistance, which increases the risk of vehicles slipping, particularly during wet conditions. Despite a grip treatment applied six months ago, the measure proved ineffective, failing to prevent the recent tragedy.

The report, prepared by IIT Palakkad for the Motor Vehicles Department, recommends essential safety measures such as speed limits, overtaking restrictions, and the installation of delineators. However, these recommendations have not been implemented, contributing to repeated accidents in the area. The document identifies Panayampadam as a persistent accident hotspot due to poor road design and ineffective safety interventions.

In response to the accident and subsequent protests by local residents, the district administration has acknowledged its failure to act on the report’s findings. As a corrective measure, officials have announced a joint safety inspection involving the police, Motor Vehicles Department, National Highway Authority, and Public Works Department. This collaborative effort aims to identify and address safety issues more effectively to prevent future accidents.