Kerala Education Minister confirms Christmas exam paper leak, vows strict action

The General Education Department has lodged a formal complaint with the Director General of Police (DGP) regarding the recent leak of the Christmas exam question paper, sparking widespread concern over security lapses. Education Minister V. Sivankutty indicated that the leak may involve teachers who also teach at private tuition centers and assured strict action against the culprits. The department’s delayed response to earlier warnings about potential leaks has drawn criticism for failing to address the issue proactively.

Allegations have surfaced that YouTube channels like MS Solutions and Eduport predicted more than 90 percent of the actual exam questions, suggesting a leak just a day before the exam. The suspicion primarily targets teachers involved in both paper preparation and private coaching. The Director of General Education has called for a thorough investigation to identify those responsible and to address the systemic issue of paper leaks, which have become increasingly frequent.

This incident follows a pattern of similar issues, such as the leak of Onam exam question papers, which were also circulated online. Despite previous inspections and suspensions, government teachers involved in private tuition often return to duty after short penalties. The repeated failure to implement strict measures and the lack of decisive action against platforms like MS Solutions, which deny responsibility, continue to undermine the integrity of the examination process.