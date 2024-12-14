Kerala seeks waiver as Centre demands Rs 132.62 crore for IAF airlift operations

The Kerala government is planning to request the Union government waive the costs incurred for airlift rescue operations during past disasters, including the 2019 floods and the Wayanad landslide. The Centre recently demanded Rs 132.62 crore for these operations, including Rs 69.65 crore for the Wayanad disaster alone, which Kerala finds discriminatory. The state government is critical of the demand, arguing that while states are expected to share costs, the Centre should also contribute significantly to disaster relief efforts.

Kerala’s Revenue Minister, K Rajan, has labeled the central government’s demand as inappropriate, pointing out that Kerala’s State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) is already stretched and cannot accommodate such a large expense. He emphasized that it would be more reasonable for the Centre to bear the costs for central agency services during disasters instead of placing this burden on the state.

The Kerala government has indicated it may use the SDRF to pay the amount if necessary, but this would cause severe financial strain. However, officials are hopeful that political efforts to secure a waiver will be successful before resorting to this measure. The demand has sparked further debate over the adequacy of financial support from the Centre for disaster relief and rehabilitation efforts in Kerala.