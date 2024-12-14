Lifestyle changes for polycystic ovary syndrome

Polycystic ovary syndrome, also called PCOS is a medical condition. In women of reproductive age, it is one of the most common endocrine complications that leads to hormonal imbalance. PCOS is characterized by irregular menstrual cycles, excess androgens and ovarian cysts. PCOS can lead to a range of symptoms including weight gain, menstrual irregularities, acne, patches of thickened dark skin, hair growth and fertility issues.

Nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary in video on Instagram said that weight gain is actually a symptom, not a cause, of PCOS. She highlighted how insulin resistance is a significant factor for many women dealing with PCOS. She argued that certain lifestyle changes could also bring transformative results.

Nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary outlined three essential strategies she recommends for managing PCOS:

Chowdhary stressed the importance of reducing high-carb breakfasts like poha, upma, dosa and sandwiches, which can spike insulin levels. Instead, she encouraged a shift to higher-protein, higher-fat options like eggs, avocado or besan chilla. According to her, this adjustment helps stabilise blood sugar levels over time.

Chowdhary noted that while medications like Metformin and OCPs are commonly prescribed, she encouraged women to explore alternatives with their doctors, such as Berberine — a natural compound known for its potential to regulate insulin levels.

The third advice was for menstruating women. She said they need to understand and align their lifestyle with their menstrual cycle — a practice called cycle syncing — as it can lead to significant hormonal improvements.