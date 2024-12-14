Nokia launches new camera for industrial applications

Mumbai: Nokia 360 Camera was launched globally for industrial applications. It is built for industrial purposes and is available to B2B customers only.

Nokia 360 Camera is offered in two variants — a basic Wi-Fi-only model and an Extreme Temperature variant. The former is introduced as a cost-effective monitoring solution, while the latter enables product deployment even in extreme conditions. The company claims its new camera can deliver 360-degree multimedia streaming in up to 8K resolution demanding environments. It also comes with support for low-latency connection over 5G, Wi-Fi and Ethernet, and spatial audio.

The 360 Camera features cyber-secure software and built-in security hardware — both designed for harsh industrial conditions. It can transmit video and audio over private and public wireless networks for use cases such as situational awareness, remote monitoring, remote inspection or teleoperation of industrial equipment. Nokia claims it has an IP67 water resistance rating and is shock-proof.

Customers can take advantage of APIs for customer AI platforms provided by Nokia RXRM to deploy analytics and overlays on top of the live video feed. Additionally, they also benefit from 3D OZO Audio which captures the 3D audio landscape.