Pushpa 2 Stampede Case: Allu Arjun Exits Hyderabad Jail via Back Gate

Telugu actor Allu Arjun was released from Chanchalguda Jail in Hyderabad after being remanded in a culpable homicide case related to a stampede during the Pushpa 2 premiere, which resulted in a woman’s death. His release followed an interim bail granted by the High Court. Due to security concerns, he exited through the back gate instead of the main entrance, where a crowd of fans had gathered. The two owners of Sandhya Theater, where the incident occurred, were also released under the same court order.

Allu Arjun’s legal team expressed frustration over delays in his release, alleging that bureaucratic issues stalled the process despite the bail order reaching the jail the previous night. His father, Allu Aravind, and father-in-law, Kancharla Chandrasekhar Reddy, were present at the jail to manage the situation. The jail superintendent cited the late arrival of the official order as the reason for the overnight delay, resulting in Arjun spending the night in a Class 1 barrack.

The case has sparked political controversy, with the central government supporting Allu Arjun and criticizing the Telangana government for the arrest. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw accused the state of mishandling the event and shifting blame onto the actor. Meanwhile, Sandhya Theater management claimed they had requested additional security prior to the film premiere, a claim the police denied despite the theater posting the alleged evidence on social media.