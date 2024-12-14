Study reveals air pollution raises blood clot risk

A recent study has found that long-term exposure to air pollution significantly increases the risk of developing blood clots, a condition known as venous thromboembolism. The research, conducted in the United States over 17 years, tracked over 6,650 adults and revealed that air pollution exposure raised the risk of blood clots by 39 to over 100 percent. The study, published in the journal Blood, focused on individuals living in major metropolitan areas like New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles, and analyzed data on patients hospitalized for blood clots in relation to air quality.

The study showed that 3.7 percent of participants developed blood clots in deep veins, a condition that can cause serious complications if untreated. Researchers found that exposure to fine particulate matter (PM2.5) and oxides of nitrogen was associated with a 39 to 174 percent increase in the risk of developing these clots. Specifically, higher levels of PM2.5 were linked to a 39 percent increased risk, while exposure to nitrogen dioxide raised the risk by up to 174 percent.

The findings suggest that air pollution contributes to inflammation in the body, which in turn increases the likelihood of blood clotting. This connection further links poor air quality to cardiovascular and respiratory health issues, underlining the urgent need to address air pollution as a significant health threat.