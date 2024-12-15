AAP announces 38 candidates for 2025 Assembly polls; Kejriwal to contest from specific seat

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has released its fourth and final list of candidates for the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, completing its slate for all 70 constituencies. Among the 38 candidates named, party chief Arvind Kejriwal will contest from the New Delhi constituency. Other key candidates include Ramesh Pahalwan from Kasturba Nagar and Pooja Baliyan, who will replace her husband, Naresh Baliyan, as the candidate for Uttam Nagar.

Earlier, AAP had already announced three lists, covering 32 candidates, with Tarun Yadav emerging as a notable candidate in the third list. He will contest from Najafgarh, taking over from Kailash Gehlot, who defected to the BJP. Kejriwal expressed confidence in the party’s preparedness and claimed that AAP was fully ready for the elections, accusing the BJP of lacking a clear leadership and vision for Delhi.

The earlier candidate lists included prominent figures such as Manish Sisodia, who will contest from Jangpura, and Mukesh Goel from Adarsh Nagar. Other names included educator-turned-politician Avadh Ojha from Patparganj and Surender Pal Singh Bittu from Timarpur.