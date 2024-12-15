Astrological predictions for today, December 15

Today is the full moon date of Margashirsha Shukla Paksha on Sunday. The full moon date will remain till 2:32 pm today. There will be auspicious yoga till 2:04 pm today. Also, Mrigasira Nakshatra will remain till 2:20 am today. Apart from this, today is the full moon of bathing, donation, fasting, etc.

Aries

Today will be your great day. You will be inclined towards religious works. If you have borrowed money from someone, then you will repay it soon. There will be an increase in happiness and satisfaction in married life.

Taurus

Today is going to be a great day for you. You will be successful in the tasks you have decided. Today your health will remain fit. You will get good results in competitive exams. Today your business will keep moving forward. If you have applied for a loan, then it will be approved.

Gemini

Today is going to be a happy day for you. Today you will get some good news, which will keep you excited the whole day. The day will prove to be profitable for hardware businessmen. Concentrate on the devotion of God, which will maintain peace and happiness in the house.

Cancer

Today will be a mixed day for you. Students preparing for competitive exams will be successful. There will be favorable conditions in the work of textile traders. Your married life will be full of happiness. Lovemates will clear their misunderstandings today and strengthen their relationships.

Leo

Today will be a great day for you. The unemployed will get a chance for employment. You will be successful in all the pending tasks. Starting a new business will be fruitful for you. Maintain good relations with family members.

Virgo

Today is going to be a normal day for you. If you are doing a technical course, you can get a good job. You will be busy with office work today; try to give time to your family members too.

Libra

Today is going to be a mixed day for you. Before taking any decision today, take the opinion of family members. People with government jobs will soon get good news related to promotion. You will get the support of friends at every step. You can share your thoughts with them today. There will be peace in married life.

Scorpio

Today will be a great day for you. While leaving for work, you will suddenly receive a call from a friend; you will get important information from him. You will try to live your life in a better way. All your activities will be completed today.

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today will add sweetness to your relationship. Avoid fast food today; your health will be good. Politicians of this zodiac can plan to organize a function and will work in the interest of society.

Capricorn

Today will be a favorable day for you. Today the elders will be interested in religious activities. Your mood may be upset due to some matter in the office; try to remain normal as far as possible. Today, do not pay attention to hearsay and critical things, and control your emotions and anger. Do not make any important decisions in business with a partnership today. Today you will remain fit; overall, the day will be good.

Aquarius

Today is going to be a normal day for you. Today, you will be praised for some of your work. You will be successful in preparing for the competition. Keep practicing. Today, there are good opportunities for women of this zodiac who want to start their own businessAvoid spicy food; your health will be good. Misunderstandings with your spouse will end.

Pisces

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today, you will have a lot of fun with your siblings. Maintain cordial relations with the people in your neighborhood. The day will be beneficial for professors. Businessmen will sign a deal today that will prove to be profitable along with progress.