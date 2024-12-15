Christmas Bumper lottery printing delayed, sales expected to decline

The printing of Kerala’s Christmas Bumper lottery tickets has finally commenced after a two-week delay caused by a dispute over the prize structure. The tickets, originally scheduled for release on the same day as the Pooja Bumper draw on December 4, were postponed due to disagreements over the distribution of prizes. This delay is expected to lead to a significant drop in sales, which typically peak in the first two weeks following the ticket release. The delay also coincides with the Sabarimala pilgrimage season, a period that usually boosts lottery sales, further impacting potential revenue.

The disagreement arose when the finance minister approved changes that reduced the number of smaller prizes in the 1,000, 2,000, and 5,000 categories. Lottery agents resisted the new structure and refused to accept the tickets, which led to a halt in printing. The Lottery Workers’ Welfare Fund Board also faced issues, contributing to the delay. In response, the government decided to revert to last year’s prize structure. Consequently, 12 lakh tickets printed under the old structure will now be scrapped, resulting in a loss of 15 lakh for the lottery department.

With ticket sales yet to commence, time is running short for the government to recover potential losses. The delay means the usual surge in early sales is unlikely, and many buyers may have already missed their opportunity. Last year, over 42 lakh tickets were sold, but this year’s numbers may fall short of expectations if sales don’t pick up quickly. The government faces the challenge of managing this setback and minimizing the financial impact caused by the delay and lost printing costs.