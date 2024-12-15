Commodity Market: Gold price remains firm

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold remained unchanged in Kerala on Sunday, December 15. Gold is trading at Rs 57,120 per 8 gram and Rs 7140 per 1 gram. Yesterday, gold price slipped down by Rs 720 per 8 gram. In the last three days, gold price declined by Rs 1200 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gold prices experienced a modest decrease on Sunday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7806.3 per gram, reflecting an decrease of Rs 970. The cost of 22 carat gold in India is 7157.3 per gram, a fall of Rs 890. The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at -2.32%, while over the last month, the change stands at -4.63%. The current price of silver in India is 95600 per kg, reflecting an decrease of 900 per kg.

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold February futures settled flat at Rs 78,114 per 10 gram, which is up by 0.19% or Rs 145. Silver March futures contracts ended at Rs 92,304/kg, down by 0.36% or Rs 329. Gold prices fell by Rs 888/ 10 grams in the last 2 days while silver prices fell by Rs 3,500/kg in the same period. On Thursday, gold February futures contract settled at Rs 77,969 per 10 grams with a loss of 1.31% and silver March futures contract settled at Rs 92,633 per kilogram with a loss of 3.31%.

In global markets, price of spot gold held its ground at $2,681.55 per ounce. Gold is poised for a weekly gain and has added nearly 2% so far this week. U.S. gold futures were down 0.1% at $2,705.40. Price of spot silver was flat at $30.94 per ounce, platinum shed 0.3% to $927.50 and palladium fell 0.5% to $965.22. Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.56% to 868.50 tons in the previous session from 873.38 tons on Wednesday.