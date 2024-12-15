India launch date of Mercedes-Benz EQS announced

Mumbai: The German carmaker Mercedes-Benz has announced the India launch date of its EQS five-seater version. It is currently available in the 7-seating configuration only. The upcoming model is likely to hit the market on January 9, 2025.

It will feature glossy piano black grill at the front with 3D stars, LED headlight setup, connecting light bar at both ends, and stylish fog lamps. It is likely to offer 56-inch Hyperscreen, which will be divided in two parts. A 12.3-inch part will be used as a fully digital instrument cluster, a 17.7-inch will be used as the touchscreen infotainment system with all wireless car connect technology and the third part will be dedicated to the passenger only.

Also Read: Know how to lock or unlock chats in WhatsApp on Android and iOS

The car will use the same battery pack as the 7-seater version. Customers will get a robust 122 kWh battery pack. It will be capable of charging from 10 to 80 percent in just 31 minutes, using a 200 kW DC charger. It will offer an impressive range of up to 799 km on a single charge.