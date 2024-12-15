India to boost forecast accuracy with 87 new Doppler weather radars

India plans to expand its Doppler Weather Radar (DWR) network under Mission Mausam, with an additional 87 radars set to be installed by 2026. Currently, the country has 39 operational DWRs, which cover various regions for weather forecasting. The government’s goal is to enhance the accuracy of weather predictions by improving radar coverage across the country, ensuring that almost every region will be included in the network once the new radars are operational.

The additional radars will primarily be S-band and C-band, which provide broader coverage for weather prediction. S-band radars have a range of up to 400 km, while C-band radars cover 250 km, and X-band radars, with a more limited 100 km range, are used for studying cloud development and light precipitation. The new radar installations will significantly enhance the country’s ability to predict weather with greater accuracy, especially for localized forecasts.

The data collected from the DWRs is being integrated into Numerical Weather Prediction (NWP) models, which have been improved with advanced data assimilation techniques to better forecast weather conditions. Dr. Jitendra Singh, the Minister of State for Science and Technology, explained that recent advancements in computing have enabled the use of multiple radar observations, enhancing the spatial and temporal resolution of forecasts. This has led to improved localized weather predictions and better decision-making capabilities for weather-related events.