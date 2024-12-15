Lok Sabha to Prioritize Financial Business; ‘One Nation One Election’ Bill Expected Next Week

The government has postponed the introduction of the ‘One Nation One Election’ bills in the Lok Sabha, prioritizing financial business instead. Initially, the Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill were scheduled for introduction on Monday. However, sources indicate the bills are now likely to be presented later this week, once the House addresses the supplementary demands for grants listed for discussion on Monday.

According to the revised agenda issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, the two bills have been removed from Monday’s schedule. Despite this, the government retains the option to introduce legislative items through the ‘Supplementary List of Business’ with the Speaker’s approval. The bills aim to facilitate simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies and were circulated among members last week, following procedural requirements.

The Winter Session of Parliament, which began on December 4, is set to conclude on December 20. Given the tight schedule, the government is expected to push the bills forward after completing urgent financial business. This strategy ensures that legislative priorities, such as supplementary grants, are addressed before moving on to the more complex debate surrounding simultaneous elections.