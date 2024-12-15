Maharashtra Cabinet Shake-Up: Key Ministerial Roles for BJP, Sena Leaders

On December 15, the Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government expanded its cabinet, with several key leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) joining. BJP leaders such as Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Ashish Shelar, and others were sworn in as ministers, while the Shiv Sena faction saw Dada Bhuse, Shambhuraj Desai, and others join the cabinet. The NCP’s representation included leaders like Manikrao Kokate and Dattatray Vithoba Bharne.

This cabinet reshuffle follows Devendra Fadnavis’s reappointment as Chief Minister on December 5, after the Mahayuti alliance won a significant victory in the November state elections. The alliance, consisting of the BJP, Shinde faction of Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar’s NCP, secured 230 of the 288 seats, with the BJP emerging as the largest party.

The expanded cabinet is expected to focus on fulfilling the alliance’s election commitments, including advancing infrastructure projects, supporting farmers, and addressing urgent state issues.