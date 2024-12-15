Market capitalization of 5 of top-10 most valued firms surge by Rs 1.13 lakh crore

Mumbai: The market capitalization (m-cap) of five of the ten most valuable companies on the stock market collectively added Rs 1,13,117.17 crore last week. During the week, the BSE benchmark index rose by 623.07 points (0.76%), while the NSE Nifty gained 90.5 points (0.36%).

Market capitalisation or ‘market cap’ is a measure used to evaluate the total value of a publicly traded company. It is calculated by multiplying the current share price of the company by the total number of outstanding shares. In essence, market capitalisation represents the theoretical value of a company.

The market valuation of Bharti Airtel surged by Rs 47,836.6 crore to reach Rs 9,57,842.40 crore. Infosys followed, adding Rs 31,826.97 crore to its valuation, bringing its total to Rs 8,30,387.10 crore. Among other gainers, HDFC Bank saw its valuation increase by Rs 11,887.78 crore, pushing its total market cap to Rs 14,31,158.06 crore, while ICICI Bank added Rs 11,760.8 crore to reach Rs 9,49,306.37 crore. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) also saw growth, with its market cap rising by Rs 9,805.02 crore to stand at Rs 16,18,587.63 crore.

On the losing side, Reliance Industries recorded the steepest decline, with its market valuation falling by Rs 52,031.98 crore to Rs 17,23,144.70 crore. LIC’s valuation dropped by Rs 32,067.73 crore to Rs 5,89,869.29 crore, while Hindustan Unilever saw a loss of Rs 22,250.63 crore, reducing its market cap to Rs 5,61,423.08 crore. The market capitalization of State Bank of India fell by Rs 2,052.66 crore to Rs 7,69,034.51 crore, while ITC lost Rs 1,376.19 crore, bringing its valuation to Rs 5,88,195.82 crore.

Despite the losses, Reliance Industries retained its position as the most valuable company, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, SBI, LIC, ITC, and Hindustan Unilever.