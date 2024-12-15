UPI achieves 15, 547 crore transactions worth Rs 223 lakh crore in 11 months

New Delhi: The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions has achieved 15,547 crore transactions worth Rs 223 lakh crore from January to November this year. The Union Finance Ministry said this in a social media post on X.

The UPI transactions reported a 7 per cent drop in volume to 15.48 billion and an 8 per cent fall in value to Rs 21.55 trillion in November compared with the previous month. In October, UPI transactions touched an all-time high. In October 2024, the UPI achieved a historic milestone by processing 16.58 billion financial transactions in a single month. UPI processed an impressive Rs 23.49 lakh crores across 16.58 billion financial transactions in October 2024, marking a 45 percent year-on-year growth from 11.40 billion transactions in October 2023.

Currently, UPI is operational in seven countries, including the UAE, Singapore, Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, France, and Mauritius. According to the ACI Worldwide Report 2024 cited by the Finance Ministry, India now accounts for around 49 percent of global real-time payment transactions as of 2023.