WHO warns drowning deaths may exceed 7.2 million by 2050

The World Health Organization (WHO) recently published its first-ever report on drowning prevention, highlighting a 38% drop in global drowning deaths since 2000. Despite this progress, drowning remains a significant public health issue, with an estimated 3,00,000 drowning deaths reported in 2021. The report warns that if current trends persist, over 7.2 million people, primarily children, could die by drowning by 2050. Almost half of these fatalities are among individuals under 29, with children below 5 years at the highest risk, especially when left unsupervised. WHO data reveals that more than 2,00,000 people die annually from drowning, a largely preventable cause.

The report also highlights that displacement due to conflict, political instability, and climate change is contributing to unsafe migration, which increases the risk of drowning. The International Organization for Migration’s Missing Migrants Project estimates over 67,922 deaths since 2014 during irregular migration journeys, with 57% caused by drowning. In India, government data shows that in 2023 alone, there were 38,000 drowning cases. In response, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has launched awareness programs, particularly targeting rural areas, where drowning incidents are more prevalent.

Drowning is a significant cause of unnatural deaths in India, with 80 drowning fatalities reported daily, according to the National Crime Records Bureau. Researcher Sangeetha Suresh noted that in Kerala, drowning accounts for 14.3% of unnatural deaths, with adolescent boys being particularly vulnerable during recreational activities and vacations. Her study in the Malabar region found that many drowning sites lack safety measures such as fencing or lifeguards. Suresh emphasized the urgent need for greater public awareness and water safety protocols to reduce these preventable deaths.