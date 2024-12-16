Legendary Tabla Maestro Zakir Hussain Dies at 73

Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain passed away at the age of 73 in a San Francisco hospital due to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, his family confirmed on Monday. Hussain had been hospitalized for two weeks, and his condition worsened, leading to his transfer to the ICU. The legendary percussionist’s death marks the end of a remarkable career that spanned six decades.

Hussain collaborated with numerous renowned artists both in India and internationally. A landmark moment came in 1973 with his fusion project alongside English guitarist John McLaughlin, violinist L Shankar, and percussionist TH ‘Vikku’ Vinayakram. This collaboration merged Indian classical music with jazz elements, creating a unique musical experience and introducing Indian percussion to global audiences.

Honored with India’s highest civilian awards, Hussain received the Padma Shri in 1988, the Padma Bhushan in 2002, and the Padma Vibhushan in 2023. He also earned four Grammy Awards, including three at the 66th Grammy Awards in 2024. His contributions to music and his pioneering work in fusion genres have left an indelible mark on the world of percussion and Indian classical music.