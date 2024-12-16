Rain Forecast: Bengaluru, 8 Karnataka Districts to See Rainfall for 2 Days

Karnataka is set to experience another round of rainfall due to a new depression forming in the Bay of Bengal. This comes even before the state has fully recovered from Cyclone Fengal’s impact. The Meteorological Department forecasts light to moderate rain in nine districts, including Bengaluru City, Bengaluru Rural, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Tumakuru, Chamarajanagar, Mysuru, and Mandya. The rainy spell is expected to start tomorrow and last for two days, with Bengaluru likely to have cloudy skies throughout this period.

Meanwhile, cold weather and fog are persisting in several regions of the state. Northern interior areas are expected to remain dry but may see occasional fog. In contrast, coastal Karnataka is not likely to receive rainfall during this period. The ongoing fluctuation in weather conditions has made it difficult for farmers to manage their agricultural activities, especially with the continued rainfall disrupting seasonal expectations.

The state’s farmers are facing challenges due to unpredictable weather patterns. After last year’s drought caused by insufficient rainfall, this year’s relentless rain has complicated planning as the year draws to a close. The Meteorological Department has advised residents to prepare for the upcoming rain while also staying vigilant about cold and foggy conditions in affected regions.