Rajya Sabha Begins Constitution Debate Today

The Rajya Sabha is set to witness intense debates between the government and the opposition as it begins a two-day discussion on the Constitution to commemorate the 75th anniversary of its adoption. This follows the Lok Sabha’s conclusion of a similar debate on Saturday, which featured energetic exchanges over the significance and interpretation of the founding document. The upcoming session is expected to be particularly contentious due to an ongoing no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, with the opposition accusing him of bias.

BJP president JP Nadda is anticipated to highlight the Congress’s historical record concerning the Constitution during its years in power. Senior BJP leaders such as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Puri, and Law Minister Kiren Rijiju are among those slated to speak. Their contributions are expected to emphasize the government’s stance on upholding constitutional principles and critiquing past governance practices.

On the opposition side, the Trinamool Congress has assigned 10–11 MPs to participate in the debate. Additionally, members of the Congress, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and the Samajwadi Party (SP) will contribute to the discussion, bringing diverse perspectives and likely challenging the government’s interpretation of constitutional history. The debate is set to be a high-stakes forum reflecting the deep political divides on constitutional matters.