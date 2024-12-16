Vande Bharat Sleeper Train from Delhi to Srinagar Set for January 2025 Launch

The New Delhi-Srinagar Vande Bharat Sleeper Train is set to launch on January 26, 2025, promising to revolutionize overnight travel between the capital and Jammu and Kashmir. Covering a distance of over 800 kilometers in under 13 hours, the train will depart New Delhi at 7 PM and arrive in Srinagar by 8 AM. This schedule allows passengers to utilize their daytime hours effectively. The train will offer a modern travel experience with minimal stops at key stations, including Ambala Cantt, Ludhiana, Jammu Tawi, and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, ensuring quicker transit while maintaining regional connectivity.

The Vande Bharat Sleeper Train will operate on the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL), enhancing rail infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir and reducing travel times significantly. Built by Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) and introduced by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in September 2024, the train offers three class options: AC 3 Tier (Rs 2,000), AC 2 Tier (Rs 2,500), and AC First Class (Rs 3,000). Each class is designed with improved sleeper facilities to ensure a comfortable overnight journey, catering to a variety of travelers seeking both budget and luxury options.

This launch marks a major milestone for Indian Railways and is expected to boost tourism in Jammu and Kashmir by offering faster and more convenient travel. The Vande Bharat Sleeper Train’s combination of speed, comfort, and efficiency aims to make the region more accessible to tourists and business travelers alike, contributing to the local economy. By enhancing connectivity and infrastructure, this initiative underscores India’s commitment to modernizing its railway network and improving passenger experiences.