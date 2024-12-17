Bengaluru BDA Office Faces Space Crunch, Officials Work Amid Dusty Files

The Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) is grappling with severe space shortages, making it difficult for officials to work efficiently and store important documents. Many departments, including engineering and land acquisition, are affected by the lack of adequate rooms, forcing staff to work amidst dusty files stacked in corridors due to insufficient storage. Only senior officials have proper chambers, while others struggle with cramped and disorganized spaces. Visitors to the office often face frustration, as officials are frequently unavailable, citing field visits or inspections as reasons for their absence.

To address these challenges, a proposal for a new multi-storey building costing ?250 crore was introduced under former BDA Chairman S.R. Vishwanath. The plan aimed to replace the existing structure with a 4.25 lakh square feet building, allocating 2.25 lakh square feet for BDA operations and renting out the remaining space to government-affiliated offices. However, the proposal faced opposition due to concerns over demolishing a structurally sound building. Following a change in government, the Congress-led administration put the project on hold, and no new approvals have been granted.

The space crunch is further impacting citizens who visit the BDA office to resolve grievances. Many are asked to use the online complaint system, but resolutions are often delayed. Staff shortages and the unavailability of officers due to site visits add to the frustration. BDA Finance Member Lokesh confirmed that for now, the current system and infrastructure will remain, leaving both officials and visitors to deal with ongoing inefficiencies and space-related challenges.