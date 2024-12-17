Centre Flags Fake University in Kerala; Delhi Leads with 8 – Full List Here

The Union government has identified two fake universities operating in Kerala, with the newly flagged International Islamic University of Prophetic Medicine (IIUPM) in Kundamangalam added to the list. This brings Kerala’s total to two fake institutions, while Delhi continues to lead with eight. Nationwide, there are 21 fake universities according to the updated list released by the University Grants Commission (UGC). Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar has urged MPs to use social media to raise public awareness about these fraudulent institutions.

The government has been actively combating fake universities, instructing state authorities to take action against institutions that falsely present themselves as legitimate universities or grant invalid degrees. Between 2014 and 2024, 12 fake universities were shut down, with FIRs lodged against several offenders. Warning notices were issued to others found misusing the term “university.” The government also urged states and Union Territories to promptly notify the Centre and the UGC of any additional unrecognized institutions operating within their jurisdictions.

The 21 fake universities are spread across multiple states, including Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Puducherry, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. Some notable institutions on the list are Christ New Testament Deemed University in Andhra Pradesh, Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment in Delhi, Badaganvi Sarkar World Open University Education Society in Karnataka, and Raja Arabic University in Maharashtra. The comprehensive list aims to help students avoid enrolling in unrecognized institutions and protect the integrity of higher education.