Ex-Pak Minister Praises Priyanka Gandhi for Palestine Bag, Says She ‘Stood Tall’

Former Pakistan minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain praised Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi for carrying a bag with the word “Palestine” to Parliament, calling her a worthy granddaughter of Jawaharlal Nehru who “stood tall amidst pigmies.” In his post on X, Fawad criticized Pakistani MPs for not showing similar courage in expressing solidarity with Palestine. Priyanka’s gesture, featuring a bag with Palestinian emblems such as the watermelon—a symbol of Palestinian resistance—highlighted her continued support for the Palestinian cause and opposition to Israel’s actions in Gaza.

Priyanka Gandhi’s display drew criticism from BJP leaders, including Anurag Thakur, who accused her of making a “fashion statement” and questioned her silence on the persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh. In response, Priyanka challenged the BJP to address atrocities faced by minorities in Bangladesh. Her stance has been consistent, as she previously condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s military operations in Gaza, describing them as “genocidal actions” and calling on the international community to denounce such violence.

Her advocacy for Palestine extends beyond symbolic gestures, as she has vocally criticized the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. In June, Priyanka urged global condemnation of Israel’s actions, emphasizing the need to stand up for innocent civilians and uphold moral responsibility. Her recent meeting with Abed Elrazeg Abu Jazer, the Charge d’affaires of the Palestine Embassy, further underscored her commitment to the Palestinian cause, positioning her as a prominent voice in India for international humanitarian concerns.