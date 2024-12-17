I&B Ministry warns OTT platforms against promoting drug use

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) has issued an advisory to OTT platforms, cautioning them against streaming content that glamorizes or glorifies drug use. The ministry emphasized that platforms should be mindful of their social responsibility and warned that non-compliance could lead to increased regulatory scrutiny under the Information Technology Act, 2000, and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. The advisory comes in response to concerns that some OTT content promotes narcotics through portrayals by main characters and other actors.

Referring to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, the ministry highlighted that publishers must not transmit or exhibit content prohibited by law or court orders. The advisory noted that such portrayals could influence young and impressionable viewers. Platforms were asked to avoid presenting drug use as fashionable or acceptable and to provide appropriate classification, warnings, and disclaimers that highlight the harmful effects of drug use when such content is part of the narrative.

In addition, the ministry urged OTT platforms to include public health messages and disclaimers educating viewers on the dangers of drug abuse. It also encouraged platforms to support the creation of content, including documentaries, that highlight the adverse health impacts of drug use. This initiative could be part of the platforms’ Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts, reinforcing the message of promoting public health and awareness about the risks associated with substance abuse.