IMD Issues Orange Alert for Heavy Rainfall in North Tamil Nadu, Including Chennai

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Chennai and several northern Tamil Nadu districts, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall on Wednesday. The alert comes as a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify and move towards Tamil Nadu, bringing heavy rain to regions like Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Cuddalore, and Villupuram from December 17 to 19. The city itself is likely to experience moderate to heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning on Tuesday, with temperatures ranging between 22°C and 30°C.

Chennai has already experienced above-average rainfall this season, with Nungambakkam recording 98 cm and Meenambakkam 96 cm, surpassing the normal by 18 cm and 17 cm, respectively. Since October, the city has received 97 cm of rainfall, about 28% more than usual, while Tamil Nadu as a whole has recorded 56 cm, which is 37% above the normal rainfall. Most districts in the state, except for Tuticorin, have experienced excess rainfall, contributing to widespread downpours over the past few weeks.

Despite the heavy rain expected in northern Tamil Nadu, blogger Pradeep John, known as the Tamil Nadu Weatherman, notes that the low-pressure system is unlikely to bring rain to central and southern coastal districts, which received significant rainfall last week. He also cautions that if the westerly trough arrives late, heavy rain could shift towards Chennai.