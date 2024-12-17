NIA Court Denies Bail to Activist Rona Wilson in Maoist Link Case

A special NIA court has rejected activist Rona Wilson’s plea for interim bail to attend his niece’s wedding, stating that the relationship is too distant and his presence at the event is not necessary. Wilson, arrested in June 2018 in connection with the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, had requested bail from January 6 to 20, 2025, to attend the wedding of his cousin’s daughter. However, the court denied his request on December 13, 2024.

Wilson is currently in judicial custody at Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai. The case, initially investigated by Pune police, was later handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Wilson, along with 14 other activists and academicians, was accused of involvement in inciting violence during the Elgar Parishad event held on December 31, 2017, which led to clashes at Koregaon Bhima the following day.

The NIA alleges that the Elgar Parishad event was backed by Maoists, and the violence at Koregaon Bhima was a result of provocative speeches made during the conclave. Last week, the court granted interim bail to another accused, Sagar Gorkhe, to attend his law exam.