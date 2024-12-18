Air India announces international flight network upgrades for 2025

Mumbai: Flag carrier of India, Air India has announced international flight network upgrades for 2025. The air carrier will revamp its international network by deploying retrofitted A320 neo aircraft, erstwhile Vistara’s A321 neo and B787-9 planes on certain routes. It will increase frequency of flights from Delhi to Paris and Frankfurt.

The Tata Group-owned airline, will deploy its retrofitted A320 neos for all flights between Delhi and Bangkok from January 16, 2025. These planes will have fully refreshed interiors across economy, premium economy, and business classes. Air India will also start a fourth daily flight between Delhi and Bangkok from January 1, 2025. Currently, it has three daily services on this route.

Further, the carrier will deploy erstwhile Vistara’s A321 neos and B787-9s on certain routes. Delhi-Frankfurt and Mumbai-Frankfurt services are now operated with B787-9s while twice-a-day Mumbai-Singapore flight will be operated with A321 neos from January 1, 2025.

From January 1, 2025, B787-9 will be deployed for a daily flight between Delhi and Singapore, and A321 neos will be operated for two daily flights on the same route. From February 1, 2025, Air India will also optimise the schedule of its flights on the Delhi-Frankfurt and Delhi-Paris routes. The new flight times now offer both daytime and nighttime departures on each route in both directions. Air India has also retimed its daily flights on the Delhi-Sydney and Delhi-Melbourne routes.

As part of Tata Group consolidating its airline business, Air India has merged Vistara with itself and AIX Connect has been integrated with Air India Express. Air India Group, including Air India Express, has a fleet of around 300 aircraft.