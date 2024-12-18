‘Emilia Pérez’ and ‘Wicked’ make it to Oscars shortlists

Several films and artists have advanced in the Oscar race, with notable names like the Selena Gomez ballad “Mi Camino” and Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross’s score for “Challengers” reaching the shortlists. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) revealed the shortlists in 10 categories, including documentary, international feature, original song, and score. Two major musicals, “Emilia Pérez” and “Wicked,” stood out in multiple categories, with “Emilia Pérez” making strides in international feature, original score, and original songs, while “Wicked” also received nods for hair and makeup, sound, and visual effects.

“Emilia Pérez,” Netflix’s transgender drug lord drama, was especially recognized, earning nominations in several categories such as sound, hair and makeup, and two original songs performed by Zoe Saldana. On the other hand, “Wicked” advanced in technical areas like sound and visual effects, but it missed out on original song nominations as it did not feature original music. The song semifinalists include big names like Pharrell Williams, Lainey Wilson, Elton John, Brandi Carlile, and Diane Warren, with Lin-Manuel Miranda’s song from “Mufasa: The Lion King” also making the list.

In the documentary and international feature categories, 15 films were shortlisted, including “The Bibi Files,” “Daughters,” “The Remarkable Life of Ibelin,” and “I’m Still Here” from Brazil. The shortlist also highlighted films like “Deadpool & Wolverine” and “Alien: Romulus,” which earned nominations for sound, visual effects, and score. However, “Dune: Part Two” was notably absent from the score category, as Hans Zimmer’s work was disqualified due to excessive use of preexisting music. Final nominations will be announced on January 17, with the Oscars ceremony scheduled for March 2.