India launch date of Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 5-seat electric SUV announced

Mumbai: Mercedes-Benz India has announced the launch date of its EQS 450 5-seat electric SUV. The electric SUV will be launched in the Indian markets on January 9.

The new EQS electric SUV will be assembled in India, making it the first country out of the US to have the facility to assemble the EV. It is to be noted that the brand launched the EQS SUV in the country earlier in the 580 guise, which was followed by the Maybach EQS SUV.

‘The EQS 450 will come equipped with a five-zone climate control, 360-degree camera, Burmester sound system, puddle lamps, illuminated running boards, soft-close doors, and more. Meanwhile, the highlight of the cabin is the 56-inch hyperscreen setup, which consists of three screens integrated into a single unit. For safety, the automaker offers nine airbags, a Level 2 ADAS suite, and more.

Powering the Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 will be a 122 kWh battery pack. This unit will offer a claimed range of 857 km on a single charge. The charge from the battery pack is used by two electric motors each one placed on each axle. This system together puts out 537 bhp of power and 858 Nm of peak torque. Using this power, the car can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 4.7 seconds. Once drained, the battery can be charged from 10-80 percent in 31 minutes by employing a 200 kW DC charger.