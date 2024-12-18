Kerala HC denies release of MM Lawrence’s body; daughters to move SC

The Kerala High Court has rejected the plea filed by Sujatha and Asha, daughters of the late CPM leader MM Lawrence, to release his body for burial according to his alleged last wishes. The court upheld the decision of Kalamassery Medical College to retain his body for medical research, following a similar dismissal by a single bench earlier. The daughters claimed their father had requested to be buried in a cemetery, challenging the testimony that he had wished to donate his body.

Asha Lawrence announced that they plan to appeal to the Supreme Court, continuing their legal fight. She argued that the witnesses who testified about her father’s intent to donate his body were unreliable and that he had never made such a request publicly or privately. Asha emphasized that her father’s wife and son were buried according to religious rites, and she believes the courts have a duty to ensure justice is served.

The controversy began when the single bench ruled in favor of donating Lawrence’s body for medical education based on witness testimonies, including his son ML Sajeevan. Despite the daughters’ insistence that their father wanted a traditional burial, the court found the witnesses credible. MM Lawrence passed away on September 21 due to pneumonia, and his body currently remains at Ernakulam Medical College.