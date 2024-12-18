Lava launches new smartphone in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Lava Blaze Duo 5G was launched in India . This is the latest smartphone in India to arrive with a secondary display located on the rear panel, after the Agni 3 was introduced in October.

Lava Blaze Duo 5G price in India starts at 18,999 for the base model — this gets you 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There’s an 8GB RAM variant that is available for Rs. 20,499. The handset is available in Arctic White and Celestial Blue colour options. Customers can purchase the Lava Blaze Duo 5G in India starting on December 20, and it will be sold via Amazon at lower prices — Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB+128GB model, and Rs. 17,999 for the 8+128GB variant. HDFC Bank debit and credit cardholders can also avail a Rs. 2,000 instant discount between December 20 and December 22.

The dual-SIM (Nano+Nano) Lava Blaze Duo 5G runs on Android 14, and the company says it will receive an update to Android 15 at some point in the future. It sports a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) 3D curved AMOLED screen that refreshes at 120Hz and has a 394ppi pixel density, along with a 1.58-inch (228×460 pixels) AMOLED screen located on the rear panel, with a 336ppi pixel density.

Lava has equipped this handset with a 6nm octa core MediaTek Dimensity 7025 processor, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. You get 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage on the Blaze Duo 5G, that cannot be expanded using a memory card.

Also Read: Poco M7 Pro 5G and Poco C75 5G launched in India: Price, Specifications

There’s a 64-megapixel primary rear camera with an unspecified Sony sensor, as well as a 2-megapixed secondary camera which could be used to capture depth information. On the front, the Blaze Duo 5G features a 16-megpixel selfie camera.

Connectivity options on the Lava Blaze Duo 5G include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It is equipped with an accelerometer, proximity sensor, gyroscope, e-compass, and an ambient light sensor.

The Lava Blaze Duo 5G is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged at 33W. The handset is equipped with an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication, and it has an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.