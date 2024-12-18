NIA charges two key aides of Khalistani terrorist Lakhbir Singh

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against two key associates of designated terrorist Lakhbir Singh, alias Landa, a member of the banned Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) outfit. The accused, Jaspreet Singh from Punjab’s Ferozepur district and Baljeet Singh from Madhya Pradesh’s Barwani district, were charged in connection with a Punjab terror conspiracy case. The chargesheet was submitted before the NIA special court in Mohali on Tuesday, detailing their involvement in a terror gang operated by Landa.

Investigations revealed that Jaspreet Singh was a crucial on-ground operative for Landa and his associate Pattu Khaira, handling drug smuggling and extortion to raise funds for BKI. Meanwhile, Baljeet Singh was identified as a key figure in manufacturing and supplying weapons to Landa’s gang and other criminals. He utilized social media to coordinate the distribution of these weapons and was connected to various arms suppliers across the country.

During the investigation, the NIA seized a significant cache of arms, ammunition, narcotics, drug money, and digital devices. These findings further underscored the network’s expansive reach and its role in supporting terrorism through organized crime. The case highlights the intricate links between drug trafficking, extortion, and the procurement of arms by Khalistani terror groups.