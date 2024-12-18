Ravichandran Ashwin Announces Retirement from International Cricket

Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement from international cricket after the third Test match against Australia in Brisbane ended in a draw. The 38-year-old off-spinner made the announcement during a press conference with captain Rohit Sharma, stating that the third Test would be his last as an Indian cricketer. Despite feeling there is still some cricket left in him, Ashwin expressed his intention to continue playing at the club level.

Ashwin, who has played 106 Test matches and taken 537 wickets, is India’s second-highest wicket-taker in Tests, behind only Anil Kumble. He also has six Test centuries to his name, showcasing his all-round abilities. In addition to his Test career, Ashwin has represented India in 116 ODIs and 65 T20Is, establishing himself as one of the country’s most accomplished cricketers. His surprise announcement in the middle of the ongoing Test series was met with support from skipper Rohit Sharma, who respected Ashwin’s decision.

The third Test in Brisbane saw persistent rain that disrupted play, preventing any chance for India to chase down a target of 275. India had reached 8/0 in their second innings when the rain forced the abandonment of the match. Earlier in the day, India was all out for 260 in their first innings, while Australia declared at 89/7 after losing early wickets. The series is now tied 1-1, with the next Test scheduled for Boxing Day in Melbourne.