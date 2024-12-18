SOG Commando Vineeth’s Suicide: Colleagues Blame Senior Officer’s Harassment

Vineeth, a Thunderbolt Commando officer, tragically took his life on December 15 by shooting himself at the Areekode Armed Police Camp in Malappuram. His suicide note mentioned harassment by senior officers and hinted at betrayal by specific individuals, reportedly naming a senior officer and two friends. Vineeth’s death has sparked concern among his colleagues, who believe that ongoing harassment played a significant role in his decision to end his life.

The animosity between Vineeth and his senior, ASI Ajith, reportedly began after the death of Vineeth’s friend, Sunish. On September 16, 2021, Sunish collapsed during a training session at the SOG camp in Wayanad. Allegations emerged that Ajith delayed taking Sunish to the hospital, and by the time help arrived, it was too late to save him. Vineeth, who openly criticized Ajith’s inaction, faced professional tensions and personal grievances afterward.

Testimonies from Vineeth’s colleagues corroborate claims that he suffered harassment from senior officials, which contributed to his distress. The police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding his death, while the allegations of misconduct and negligence by senior officers continue to raise questions within the force.