Taxi and Ambulance Drivers Less Likely to Die from Alzheimer’s

A recent study has revealed that taxi and ambulance drivers have a notably lower risk of dying from Alzheimer’s disease compared to other professions. Analyzing data from nearly nine million adults across 443 occupations, the research, published in the British Medical Journal, found that only 1% of taxi drivers and 0.74% of ambulance drivers died from Alzheimer’s, significantly lower than the approximately 4% of the general population.

The study suggests that the cognitive demands of these jobs, particularly the need for frequent spatial and navigational processing, may offer a protective effect against Alzheimer’s. This theory aligns with previous research showing that London taxi drivers, who navigate complex routes daily, have a larger hippocampus, the brain region responsible for spatial memory and navigation.

While the findings are intriguing, the researchers caution that the study is observational and does not establish a direct cause-and-effect relationship. Further research is needed to explore whether the cognitive challenges in these professions can actively reduce or prevent the onset of Alzheimer’s disease.