Thai Lion Air announces direct flights to this Indian city

Chennai: Thai Lion Air has introduced a new direct flight from Chennai to Bangkok. This makes it the fourth airline to offer a direct connection between the two cities. Chennai is a popular gateway to Thailand, with Thai Airways, AirAsia, and IndiGo also offering daily direct flights.

The new service will initially run four times a week—on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. Thai Lion Air plans to increase the frequency to daily flights soon. The flight from Bangkok arrives in Chennai at 1 a.m., while the return flight departs Chennai at 2 a.m. and reaches Bangkok in about 3 hours and 40 minutes.

Also Read: Air India announces international flight network upgrades for 2025

Meanwhile, Cathay Pacific has upgraded its Chennai-Hong Kong route, replacing the Airbus 330-300 with a larger Airbus 350-900, which can carry 350 passengers. This service, initially three times a week, is expected to become a daily operation soon as well.