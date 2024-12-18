Vivo launches new Y series smartphone: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Vivo Y300 was launched in China as the latest entrant in the company’s Y series. The Vivo Y300 is available at CNY 1,399 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 8GB + 256GB, 12GB+ 256GB RAM and 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage models are priced at 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,000), CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 20,000) and CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,000), respectively. It is offered in Green Pine, Snow White and Star Diamond Black colour options.

The Vivo Y300 5G is already available in India since last month with a price tag of Rs. 21,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y300 runs on OriginOS 5 based on Android 14 and features a 6.77-inch full-HD (1,080×2,392 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 94.21 percent screen-to-body ratio as well as a peak brightness level of 1,300nits. It runs on an octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 along with Mali-G57 GPU, up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB UFS2.2 storage. Indian variant of the Vivo Y300 5G runs on Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC.

The Vivo Y300 has a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary shooter with an f/2.4 aperture. It carries an 8-megapixel front camera with an f/2.05 aperture for selfies and video calls. Latest Vivo phone has SGS five-star drop and fall certification.

Connectivity options on the Vivo Y300 include Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, Beidou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and OTG, Wi-Fi, and USB Type-C port. It also features an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope and a proximity sensor. It boasts an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The handset supports face unlock feature and has an IP64-rated build. It includes a three-way speaker system with hi-res audio certification.The Vivo Y300 packs a 6,500mAh battery with 44W fast charging.