Foods recommended by Ayurveda to be consumed in winters to keep you warm

Ayurveda is an ancient Indian system of medicine. According to this system, winter is governed by the Kapha dosha, which brings a cool and damp energy. During this time, the digestive fire (Agni) is believed to be stronger, allowing the body to process heavier, nutrient-rich foods more effectively. Incorporating specific Ayurvedic practices and foods can help maintain balance, keep the body warm, and strengthen immunity.

1. Ghee

Ghee, or clarified butter, is a staple in Ayurvedic cuisine. It’s packed with essential fatty acids and helps in lubricating the joints and skin, which tend to become dry during winter.

2. Millets

Grains like ragi, bajra (pearl millet), and jowar are nutrient-dense and rich in fibre, aiding digestion and providing long-lasting warmth.

3. Spices

Spices like cinnamon, ginger, turmeric, black pepper, and cardamom enhance metabolism, boost immunity, and improve circulation.

4. Root vegetables

Root vegetables like carrots, sweet potatoes, and beets are rich in beta-carotene and antioxidants, supporting the immune system and providing essential nutrients for skin health.

5. Nuts and seeds

Almonds, walnuts, and sesame seeds are excellent sources of healthy fats and proteins. Sesame seeds, in particular, have warming properties.

6. Seasonal fruits

Winter fruits like oranges, guavas, and apples are rich in vitamins and antioxidants that help boost immunity. Dried fruits like dates and figs provide quick energy and are naturally warming.

7. Herbal teas

Herbal teas infused with tulsi, ginger, cinnamon, or fennel are not only delicious but also help in maintaining body temperature and supporting digestion.

8. Jaggery

Jaggery is a natural sweetener loaded with minerals like iron and magnesium. It helps in improving digestion, detoxifying the body, and keeping you warm.

9. Warm milk with spices

A cup of warm milk mixed with turmeric, cinnamon, and nutmeg is a traditional Ayurvedic drink that promotes restful sleep and boosts immunity.

In addition to dietary adjustments, Ayurveda also recommends lifestyle changes to align with the season:

1. Oil Massages

Massaging the body with warm sesame or mustard oil improves circulation and prevents dryness.

2. Stay Active

Regular yoga or light exercise generates internal heat and keeps the body flexible.

3. Layer Up

Wear warm, breathable fabrics like wool and cotton to protect against the cold.

4. Hydration

While water consumption might decrease in winter, sipping warm water or herbal teas ensures you stay hydrated.