Hero launches XPulse 200 4V Pro Dakar Edition in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Hero MotoCorp has launched the XPulse 200 4V Pro Dakar Edition in the Indian market. The bike is offered for Rs 1.67 lakh (ex-showroom). The brand has already started taking bookings for the new bike will be sold along with the Xpulse 200 4V and Xpulse 200 4V Pro which are priced at Rs 1.51 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 1.64 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.

The Hero Xpulse 200 4V Pro Dakar is based on the Pro variant but gets multiple aesthetic upgrades. Specifically, the bike gets a special Dakar-inspired livery. The brand has also added compass coordinates in the graphics on the tank.

The bike comes with knobby off-road capable tires. These are available as optional fitment on the Pro variant of the bike. It also gets spoke wheels which do not have tubeless tires. This setup comes along with an adjustable front suspension which allows 250 mm of travel, overall contributing to give the bike 270 mm ground clearance.

Braking is the responsibility of disc brakes present on both ends of the bike. The brand is offering ABS and three ride modes: Road, Off-Road, and Rally. The list of features also includes a USB Charger, a rally-style windshield, and closed-loop knuckle guards.

Powering the Hero XPulse 200 4V Pro Dakar Edition is the same 199 cc single-cylinder air/oil-cooled engine which is tuned to produce 18.9 bhp of power at 8,500 rpm and 17.35 Nm of peak torque while revving at 6,500 rpm. It works with a 5-speed gearbox.