Know benefits of foreplay in sex

Foreplay usually comes before intercourse. Foreplay can include a lot of different things, like kissing, sharing fantasies, or touching one another’s genitals. The purpose of foreplay is to add to sexual excitement, and, especially for women, to help prepare the body for intercourse by increasing vaginal lubrication.

For women, foreplay can actually make sex more pleasurable. ‘When a woman’s body becomes aroused, the vaginal muscles pull the uterus up a bit, making more room in the vagina. If this doesn’t happen, sex may be uncomfortable for a woman,’ says Dr. Debra Herbenick, PhD, MPH, director of the Center for Sexual Health Promotion at Indiana University in Bloomington.

Also Read: Know how to revive romance in a relationship

Foreplay can also help a couple feel closer and more intimate. This make both the partners feel more aroused.

It is also important to know how long you have to engage in foreplay. A study on how long it takes to lead a woman to intercourse found that at least 17 minutes of foreplay is needed in sex. So one must have to engage around 10 to 25 minutes in foreplay. Too much or too little can affect the enjoyment of sex.