Thai AirAsia X to operate four weekly Bangkok flights from this Indian city: Details

Mumbai: Low-cost carrier Thai AirAsia X is set to operate four weekly flights connecting Bangkok and Delhi. The services will start from January 15, 2025.

Flight Schedule:

Currently operating two weekly flights on Wednesdays and Sundays, Thai AirAsia X will increase the frequency to four flights per week—on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays—starting January 15.

Flight XJ231: Departs Delhi at 17:05, arrives in Bangkok (Don Mueang) at 22:50

Flight XJ230: Departs Bangkok (Don Mueang) at 12:45, arrives in Delhi at 15:50

The route will be served by the Airbus A330. Additionally, with Thai AirAsia X’s Fly Thru service, travelers can conveniently connect to popular domestic destinations like Chiang Mai and Phuket or international hotspots such as Sydney and Shanghai. This service streamlines immigration and baggage handling at the final destination.

Also Read: State government to charge extra fees on vehicle registration

The airline operates flights with 370 all-economy seats. Thai AirAsia X and Thai AirAsia are part of the larger AirAsia Group. While Thai AirAsia X specialises in long-haul flights exceeding four hours, Thai AirAsia, which currently serves 12 Indian cities, operates shorter routes using Airbus A320 aircraft.

The launch follows the expansion of bilateral flying rights between India and Thailand. Under the updated Air Service Agreement, the weekly capacity for airlines on both sides has increased by 7,000 seats, with a further potential rise to 14,000 seats. Additionally, Indian citizens now enjoy visa-free entry to Thailand, while India has waived Thai tourist visa fees, boosting travel accessibility.