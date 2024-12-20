Bajaj Auto launches 2025 Chetak 35 series electric scooter in India: Details

Mumbai: Bajaj Auto has launched 2025 Chetak 35 series electric scooter in India. The updated electric scooter is built on a new platform and boasts enhanced features and improved specifications.

The 2025 Bajaj Chetak 35 series is available in three variants – 3501, 3502, and 3503. The mid-tier 3502 variant is priced at Rs 1.20 lakh, while the 3501 variant, featuring more advanced features, is priced at Rs 1.27 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru). Pricing details for the top-spec 3503 variant are yet to be announced.

Bookings for the 2025 Chetak 35 series are now open online and across Bajaj’s dealership network. Deliveries for the 3501 variant are set to begin in late December 2024, with the 3502 following in January 2025. Buyers will benefit from a 3-year/50,000 km warranty.

The premium 3501 variant comes with fully digital TFT touchscreen dashboard, exclusive to the. This advanced console includes smartphone connectivity, music controls, integrated maps, geofencing, and other smart features.

The scooter now rides on a newly designed frame, accommodating a larger 3.5 kWh battery pack that delivers a claimed range of 153 km on a single charge. The battery supports fast charging, reaching 0-80 per cent in just 3 hours using a 950-watt onboard charger. The repositioned battery, located in the footboard area, allows for a spacious 35-litre under-seat storage compartment.

The 2025 Chetak offers enhanced ergonomics with a seat that is 80 mm longer. The footboard is also extended by 25 mm, providing better leg and knee room. The scooter retains its sturdy steel monocoque bodyshell. Powered by a lighter 4.2 kW (5.6 bhp) electric motor, the new Chetak achieves a top speed of 73 km/h. The e-scooter comes with two riding modes – Eco and Sport – catering to diverse riding needs.