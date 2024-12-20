Ex-Haryana CM and INLD Chief Om Prakash Chautala Dies at 89

Om Prakash Chautala, veteran Indian politician and chief of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), passed away at the age of 89 on Friday at his residence in Gurugram. Born in January 1935 in Chautala, Haryana, he was the son of Chaudhary Devi Lal, a former Deputy Prime Minister of India. Chautala’s political career spanned over four decades, during which he served as the Chief Minister of Haryana for a record four terms, starting in 1989 and concluding his final term in 2005. He also held a Rajya Sabha seat from 1987 to 1990.

Chautala’s political journey, however, was marked by controversy. In 2013, he and his son Ajay Singh Chautala were sentenced to 10 years in prison for their involvement in a recruitment scam. Despite these setbacks, Chautala remained a significant figure in Haryana’s political landscape, known for his leadership and grassroots connections.

Politics remained a family legacy for the Chautalas. His sons, Ajay Singh Chautala and Abhay Singh Chautala, continued in politics, with Abhay serving as a Member of the Haryana Legislative Assembly. His grandson, Dushyant Singh Chautala, also made his mark as Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana and as a former Lok Sabha MP from Hisar.