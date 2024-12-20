Gulf country announces New Year holiday for government employees

Dubai: UAE has announced New Year holiday for government employees. Wednesday January 1, 2025 will be a public holiday for government employees in the UAE. The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources has announced this. This will be the first public holiday in the country during the upcoming year.

The UAE residents will residents get up to four days off for Eid Al Fitr that falls after the month of Ramadan. If Ramadan lasts 30 days, the 30th of the Islamic month will be a holiday as well, giving residents four days off (Ramadan 30 to Shawwal 3). If the holy month lasts 29 days, the holiday is only the first three days of Eid (Shawwal 1 to 3).

Considered the holiest day in Islam, Arafah Day will be a holiday. This will be on Dhul Hijjah 9. This will be followed by a three-day break for Islamic festival Eid Al Adha (Dhul Hijjah 10-12). This translates into four off days.