Jaipur Truck Fire Kills 5; Vehicles Burnt, Blast Heard 10 km Away

A tragic incident occurred on the Jaipur-Ajmer national highway early Friday when a truck carrying chemicals collided with other trucks near a petrol pump, causing a massive fire. At least five people were burnt alive, and 37 others sustained injuries. The intensity of the blaze made it difficult for fire personnel to approach the burning vehicles. Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph confirmed the casualty figures, and officials reported that nearly 30 trucks and other vehicles were gutted in the inferno.

Manish Gupta, Station House Officer of Bhankrota police station, stated that controlling the fire was challenging due to its magnitude. Although three petrol pumps were located near the site of the incident, they remained unharmed. Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma expressed his condolences and visited the injured at SMS Hospital in Jaipur. He assured that proper medical care was being provided and that rescue operations were ongoing. The chief minister also shared his concerns via social media, highlighting the need for immediate assistance for the victims.

Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with Chief Minister Sharma to inquire about the situation. Rescue efforts are still underway, and police have established a traffic corridor to facilitate the transport of the injured to the hospital. The accident has significantly disrupted traffic flow on the highway, with authorities working to manage the situation and ensure public safety.